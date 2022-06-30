BARK: May Surprise To The Upside On Execution Of Strategy

Jan. 16, 2023 2:47 AM ETBARK, Inc. (BARK)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.93K Followers

Summary

  • BARK added 218,000 new subscriptions in the second fiscal quarter of 2023.
  • The company is transitioning to a higher-end customer for the purpose of widening margins and moving closer to profitability.
  • With a good response to its focus on breeds, the company is expanding to 10 breeds - this is a longer-term initiative that could generate consistent results.

Guy and his dog, golden retriever, nature

Nevena1987/E+ via Getty Images

While BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK), a company, provides products, services, and content for dogs, has a long way to go to achieve profitability, it is taking steps that could lead to that goal if it can execute on its strategy.

This article was written by

