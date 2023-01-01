Fisker: Market Showing Less Confidence

Jan. 16, 2023 3:35 AM ETFisker Inc. (FSR)GELYY, LCID, MG:CA, MGA, PSNY, RIVN1 Comment
Mobility Matters Research profile picture
Mobility Matters Research
6.27K Followers

Summary

  • Even after Fisker has kicked off production on schedule and is in its first year of ramping production, the market is showing less confidence in its ability to execute.
  • The company is still extremely shorted with an estimated $430 million tied up in short positions, around 19% of its market cap.
  • FSR's 2026 notes are trading lower even as shares recover, signaling a decreased level of confidence in repayment abilities or a $19.70 target price.
  • With 37k deliveries projected should FSR executes to plan, revenues could easily top $2B in FY23, with possible positive gross margins.

Electric Maker Fisker Reveals Its Fisker Ocean Vehicle

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Nearly two months after Fisker (NYSE:FSR) commenced production for its first model, the Ocean SUV, on schedule with partner Magna Steyr (MGA), the market again is showing less confidence in Fisker's ability

Fisker 2026 $667.5M convertible notes

FINRA

This article was written by

Mobility Matters Research profile picture
Mobility Matters Research
6.27K Followers
Your hub for everything mobility related. Coverage will primarily focus on the automotive industry, namely EV, and will touch upon charging, infrastructure, AV, eVTOL, and other mobility sectors.  Feel free to reach out with questions or comments!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.