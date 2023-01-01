Fixed Income Investment Outlook Q1 2023: Reducing Altitude

Jan. 16, 2023 3:48 AM ET
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.31K Followers

Summary

  • The past year has seen a historic surge in inflation and interest rates, and a corresponding reset in financial asset valuations.
  • At the start of 2023, we believe that peak inflation has passed, and anticipate a gradual reduction in pricing pressures over the course of the year, even as short-term rates remain elevated.
  • Amid more subdued volatility, we favor a focus on quality and security selection to capitalize on the more generous yields now provided by fixed income markets.

FIXED INCOME words in an office notebook.

roobcio/iStock via Getty Images

Commentary

The return of meaningful price inflation was something that many had anticipated in recent years, but the circumstances and intensity of its resurgence caught most investors by surprise in 2022. From ultra-accommodative monetary policy to a

Fixed Income Outlook 1Q2023

Source: Bloomberg. Monthly year-over-year averages for the U.S. and eurozone through November 2022. Emerging is quarterly year-over-year averages through 3Q22. Forecasts as of December 25, 2022.

Fixed Income Outlook 1Q2023

Source: Neuberger Berman calculations and forecasts, Bloomberg. Actual data as of November 2022.

Fixed Income Outlook 1Q2023

Source: Bloomberg. Flow data through December 16, 2022. Inflation and yen data through November 2022.

Fixed Income Outlook 1Q2023

Source: Bloomberg. Quarterly values for dollar duration (Dv01) until September 2022 and monthly thereafter, through November 2022. Yields as of December 23, 2022.

Fixed Income Outlook 1Q2023

Source: Neuberger Berman, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Citi and Barclays. Data as of October 31, 2022.

Fixed Income Outlook 1Q2023

Views expressed herein are generally those of the Neuberger Berman Fixed Income Investment Strategy Committee and do not reflect the views of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman advisors and portfolio managers may make recommendations or take positions contrary to the views expressed. Nothing herein constitutes a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed. See additional disclosures at the end of this material, which are an important part of this presentation. *Currency views are based on spot rates, including carry.

This article was written by

