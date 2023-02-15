Intact Financial: A Roll-Up Strategy That Is Paying Dividends

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
1.87K Followers

Summary

  • With 18 consecutive annual increases, Intact has the best long-term dividend growth record and the lowest payout ratio of the large Canadian insurers.
  • As a market leader in a fractured industry, Intact is a proven industry consolidator that has achieved a consistent growth record through M&A.
  • The company continues to achieve industry-leading combined ratios and earns ROE well about industry averages.
  • Intact is a great long-term dividend growth pick that combines defensive attributes and broad-based growth.

Hand putting print screen dart and target board wooden cube on up arrows. Target of investment and business concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Author's Note: All figures in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

An Industry Standout

Owning most insurance stocks over the last decade has been like holding a GIC that gives you heartburn. Readers familiar with dual listed names such as

Intact vs the Largest Canadian Insurers: Manulife Financial Corporation (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/MFC' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/MFC' title='Manulife Financial Corporation'>MFC</a>), SunLife Financial Inc. (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/SLF' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/SLF' title='Sun Life Financial Inc.'>SLF</a>) and Great-West Lifeco Inc. (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/GWO:CA' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/GWO:CA' title='Great-West Lifeco Inc.'>GWO:CA</a>)

Intact vs. Largest Canadian Insurers: Manulife Financial Corporation, SunLife Financial, and Great-West Lifeco (Yahoo Finance)

Intact vs the Largest U.S. Insurers: MetLife, Inc. (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/MET' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/MET' title='MetLife, Inc.'>MET</a>), Aflac Incorporated (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AFL' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AFL' title='Aflac Incorporated'>AFL</a>) and Prudential PLC (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PUK' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PUK' title='Prudential plc'>PUK</a>)

Intact vs. Largest U.S. Insurers: MetLife, Aflac Incorporated, and Prudential (Yahoo Finance)

Operating Performance

Operating Performance (Intact Financial)

M&A History

M&A History (Intact Financial)

Long-Term Dividend Growth Rate

Table Source: Author; Data Source: Canadian Dividend All-Star List

NOI/ EPS and Dividend Growth

NOI/ EPS and Dividend Growth (Intact Financial)

EPS Payout Ratio

EPS Payout Ratio (Table Source: Author; Data Source: Canadian Dividend All-Star List)

Debt Rating

Debt Rating (Intact Financial)

This article was written by

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
1.87K Followers
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.