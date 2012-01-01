Week In Review: Qitan Raises $101 Million For Nanopore Sequencing Devices

Summary

  • Qitan Technology, a Chengdu nanopore sequencing company, completed a $101 million Series C round to support its commercialized nanopore devices.
  • Takeda was approved to launch Exkivity (mobocertinib) in China to treat NSCLC patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion mutations.
  • Suzhou Innovent Bio started a China Phase III trial of a dual agonist therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes.

Deals and Financings

Qitan Technology, a Chengdu nanopore sequencing company, completed a $101 million Series C round to support its commercialized nanopore devices. A nanopore device reads single DNA strands as they are moved through a membrane with nano-sized pores using electrolysis. Nanopore

