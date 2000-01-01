Willamette Valley Vineyards: Back To A Reasonable Entry Point

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
Marketplace

Summary

  • Willamette Valley Vineyards is a tiny publicly-traded Oregon winery.
  • The company has struggled to reach sufficient scale in recent years, and its limited profitability has capped upside in the stock price.
  • Shares doubled for no apparent reason last year, leading me to sell my position in the company.
  • The stock has now given up all of its prior rally, and is back to a price where an investment could make sense.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ian's Insider Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Degustación de vinos en Willamette Valley

Joe Sanzere/iStock via Getty Images

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) is a small American winery primarily focused on operations in the Willamette Valley in Oregon. Oregon winegrower Jim Bernau founded what would become Willamette Valley Vineyards in 1983, and it

Chart
Data by YCharts

Willamette Valley annual production

Willamette Valley annual production (10-K)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

This article was written by

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
20.93K Followers
Research and trade alerts from a hedge fund pro with a global outlook.

Ian worked for Kerrisdale, a New York activist hedge fund, for three years, before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities there. His Ian's Insider Corner service provides live chat, model portfolios, full access and updates to his "IMF" portfolio, along with a weekly newsletter which expands on these topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.