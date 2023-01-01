U.S. Fund Business Sees A $5.5 Trillion Decline In AUM For 2022 - The Lion's Share Attributed To Market Performance, Not Outflows

Jan. 16, 2023 8:18 AM ET
Summary

  • While U.S. December inflation figures (6.5%) declined significantly from their top in June (9.1%), the combination of higher prices, rising interest rates, and geopolitical concerns weighed on investors’ wealth creation over the course of the year.
  • In contrast, ETFs took in $482.8 billion for the year, with equity ETFs taking in a net $304.7 billion, followed by taxable bond ETFs (+$151.2 billion) and municipal bond ETFs (+$26.9 billion).
  • While conventional municipal bond funds handed back a record one-year amount of $152.2 billion for 2022 (their largest one-year net outflows since at least 1992), their ETF counterparts took in a net $26.9 billion for the year (their largest one-year net inflows dating back to 2007, when the first municipal bond ETF was created).

While U.S. December inflation figures (6.5%) declined significantly from their top in June (9.1%), the combination of higher prices, rising interest rates, and geopolitical concerns weighed on investors’ wealth creation over the course of the year.

During 2022, the

US fund business total net assets

2022 estimated net flows

2022 estimated net flows

