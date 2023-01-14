Tesla's Price Cuts Signal Major Demand Problems

Summary

  • This week's price cut could lead to a per car margin reduction of over 50% in the US.
  • Tesla's backlog has likely been declining since the summer, and used Tesla values had dropped ~15% before these latest cuts.
  • I see little evidence that declining costs will save margins; battery costs rose in 2022 for the first time in a decade.
  • Reducing US prices below the $55,000 ceiling in the Inflation Reduction Act doesn't explain away the price cuts in the EU.
  • I see little chance that Tesla's 2023 earnings exceed 2022's earnings.

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) finish to 2022 was abysmal, with the company shedding $600 billion in market value in 3 months. Many Tesla bulls believe the primary reason for the sell-off is Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter (and associated selling of nearly $8 billion

Tesla Backlog

Tesla Used Car Values

Price Cut Margin Impact

EV Industry Battery cost estimates

Tesla EU Prices

Individual investor and family office principal with over 20 years of investment experience. I favor fundamental analysis and look for individual issues and asset classes that are out of favor and represent a good risk/reward trade off. I often employ options strategies, covered calls on companies I own that have gotten ahead of themselves, and writing puts on stocks that I'd like to own at lower prices.Educational background Finance MBA (NYU Stern) with Computer Science undergraduate.

Comments (51)

