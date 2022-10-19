Bandwidth: Differentiated, High-Growth And Room For Upside

Jan. 16, 2023 9:27 AM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)FIVN, EGHT, RNG
Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
5.87K Followers

Summary

  • Bandwidth's solutions are appealing to companies looking for cost savings on their communications bills.
  • It also exhibits a high level of product differentiation.
  • In addition to the messaging tailwinds due to the mid-term elections, it has the growth drivers necessary to generate more sales and, thus, deserves better valuations.
  • Nonetheless, it is important not to forget the downside risks.
  • I start by comparing the price action with respect to peers as well as explaining it.

communication and network connection concept

anyaberkut

On December 14, analysts at Morgan Stanley (MS) upgraded the stocks of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND), RingCentral (RNG), Five9 (FIVN), and 8x8 (EGHT) on grounds that investors had been overly pessimistic

Chart
Data by YCharts

seek

Comparison with Peers (seekingalpha.com)

Table built by author using data from

Revenue and Earnings Surprise (seekingalpha.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

seek

Valuation Grade (seekingalpha.com)

company

SA Presentations (static.seekingalpha.com)

This article was written by

Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
5.87K Followers
My aim is to provide differentiated insights, whether it is for investing, trading, or informational reasons. For this purpose, I am not a classical equity researcher or fund manager, but, I come from the IT world as the founder of Keylogin Information and Technologies Co. Ltd. Thus, my research is often backed by analytics and I make frequent use of charts to support my position.I also invest, and thus, in this tumultuous market, I often look for strategies to preserve capital. As per my career history below, I have wide experience, initially as an implementer in virtualization and cloud, and I was subsequently a team leader and project lead, mostly working in telcos.I have also been a mediocre entrepreneur in real estate, and a farmer, and like to dedicate at least 5 hours per week to working on a non-profit basis. For this purpose, I regularly contribute peer reviews and opinions for enterprise tech and help needy families by providing sponsored work.As for Research, I started with Tech stocks before going Multi-Tech with Fintechs, Biotechs, and Cryptotechs.I have been investing for the last 25 years, initially in mutual funds where the "learned economists" would always advise you to "think long term". Got a lot of experience in the 2008/2009 downturn when I lost a lot. Since then I do my own research and have fallen in love with Seeking Alpha because of the unique perspectives it provides to someone investing hard-earned money as well as access to some of the best financial advisors.We live only once but can have many "investment lives" especially when investing in individual stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.