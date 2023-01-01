A Peak That Persists

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.32K Followers

Summary

  • Year-over-year headline and core inflation chimed with the consensus expectations. We got another reassuring month of steady declines.
  • The World Bank almost halved its 2023 global growth estimate to just 1.7% last week.
  • Labor is fighting for a bigger share of the growth pie, and in our view this is a long-term and global story.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By Brad Tank

We think sticky services inflation paired with a moderate slowdown will enable central banks to maintain higher rates for longer.

During 2022, some of the biggest moves in global markets occurred on the days when U.S. Consumer

This article was written by

