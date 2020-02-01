Alaris Equity: Solid 8% Plays For The Canadian Income Investor

Jan. 16, 2023 9:42 AM ETAlaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN:CA)
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Marketplace

Summary

  • Alaris has moved off the OTC ticker list since it converted to an income trust and waived goodbye to US investors.
  • The current metrics looks exceptionally strong and the stock is surprisingly cheap.
  • The debentures offer one of the best risk-adjusted yields on the TSX.
  • Conservative Income Portfolio members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

3d rendering. Businessman holding gold piggy bank bank. investment concept.

watthanakul/iStock via Getty Images

All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise. This company's stock ownership is generally restricted to Canadians.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSX:AD.UN:CA) provides financing to private businesses in North America. The trust primarily uses

-

November 2022 Presentation

-

November 2022 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

-

November 2022 Presentation

-

November 2022 Presentation

-

November 2019 Presentation

-

November 2020 Presentation

-

Q3-2022 Financial Statements

-

November 2022 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

-

November 2022 Presentation

-

November 2022 Presentation

-

November 2022 Presentation

-

Q3-2022 Financials

Chart
Data by YCharts

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?  Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Covered Call Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Give us a try and as a bonus check out our recently introduced and growing Fixed Income Trading & Long Term, Portfolios. 

Explore our method & why options may be right for your retirement goals.

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
36.07K Followers
The best way to provide income in today's markets while reducing risks

Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.


High Valuations have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.

Preferred Stock Trader is Comanager of Conservative Income Portfolio and shares research and resources with author. He manages our fixed income side looking for opportunistic investments with 12% plus potential returns. 

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AD.UN:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long position is in the debentures.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.