My Outlook: Nervous Balances - Weekly Blog # 767

Jan. 16, 2023 9:05 AM ET
Mike Lipper, CFA profile picture
Mike Lipper, CFA
1.08K Followers

Summary

  • My traditional allocation of stocks and bonds being close to a 70/30 split is somewhat misleading.
  • A significant minority is in actively managed stock mutual funds with a financial services or international focus, often Asian.
  • One might characterize my equity investments as a combination of growth and value in more classical terms. This is appropriate, as most companies have spurts of growth and value.

A businessman writes on a notepad while working on a laptop and is using accounting software for account analysis and auditing.

Wasan Tita

Nervous Dilemma Positioning

My traditional allocation of stocks and bonds being close to a 70/30 split is somewhat misleading. A significant minority is in actively managed stock mutual funds with a financial services or international focus, often Asian. Financial services

This article was written by

Mike Lipper, CFA profile picture
Mike Lipper, CFA
1.08K Followers
A. Michael Lipper is a CFA charterholder and the president of Lipper Advisory Services, Inc., a firm providing money management services for wealthy families, retirement plans and charitable organizations. A former president of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Mike Lipper created the Lipper Growth Fund Index, the first of today’s global array of Lipper Indexes, Averages and performance analyses for mutual funds. After selling his company to Reuters in 1998, Mike has focused his energies on managing the investments of his clients and his family. His first book, MONEY WISE: How to Create, Grow and Preserve Your Wealth (St. Martin's Press) was published in September, 2008. Mike’s unique perspectives on world markets and their implications have been posted weekly at Mike Lipper’s Blog since August, 2008.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.