Medical Properties: Still A Buy With A Stronger Setup (Technical Analysis)

Mirco Lysek profile picture
Mirco Lysek
1.4K Followers

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has consolidated as expected since my last article and is now offering a new chance in its attempt to recover from its latest sell-off.
  • The stock continues to show improving conditions, leading to an even stronger setup than previously assumed.
  • As we can exclude one previously discussed scenario, I now update my investment strategy based on the most recent developments.
  • In this technical article, I show important price levels and metrics that investors could consider to gain an overview of the stock’s likely price action.
  • Medical Properties Trust's short interest has again increased, now standing at 17.64%, while the short interest ratio has increased by 50% since my last update.

Innovation - Standing Out From The Crowd

Eoneren

Investment thesis

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) despite being in a long-term downtrend, is offering interesting trading opportunities and has given some signs of resilience necessary in a more long-term investment perspective. The expected consolidation is completed, and MPW has

Sectors Comparison 1M vs 1Y

finviz

Real Estate Industry 1M vs 1Y

finviz

XLRE vs IWM 16.01.2023

Author, using TradingView

MPW vs XLRE Weekly 16.01.2023

Author, using TradingView

MPW vs XLRE Likely Outcome 16.01.2023

Author, using TradingView

This article was written by

Mirco Lysek profile picture
Mirco Lysek
1.4K Followers
Full-time trader with 18+ years of experience in stocks. Master's Degree in Management specialized in Finance and Strategy. It’s all about managing the risk: Being wrong is unavoidable, staying wrong is a choice. While I enjoy giving my opinion on long-term investment opportunities, my focus is oriented toward momentum and mid-term position trading, as I leverage my proficiency in fundamental analysis and combine selected quantitative metrics and theories in technical analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of my articles are a matter of opinion and must be treated as such. All opinions and estimates reflect my best judgment on selected aspects of a potential investment in securities of the mentioned companies, as of the date of publication. Any opinions or estimates are subject to change without notice. I am not acting in an investment adviser capacity, and this article is not financial advice. I invite every investor to do their research and due diligence before making any investment decisions. I take no responsibility for your investment decisions but wish you great success.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.