JPMorgan Chase: Recession Coming But Banks Are In Pretty Good Shape

Jan. 16, 2023 11:27 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, DJI, SPX, NDX, JPM
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
15.98K Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan Chase has given us a picture of how the "big" banks look going into 2023 where they might face a recession, a weak one, or, a much bigger one.
  • JPMorgan earned 14 percent on common equity in 2022, down from a 19 percent return in the previous year, primarily due to a substantial drop-off in investment banking revenues.
  • This substantial return along with a high capital ratio and a balance sheet full of cash assets, JPMorgan seems to be ready to take on an uncomfortable period of unrest.
  • Still JPMorgan Chase is setting aside $1.4 billion for possible loan losses and in preparing itself for some unpleasant times.
  • How bad things might get is unknown, as even Jamie Dimon, CEO admits, because of all the radical uncertainty that fills the air.

JP Morgan in Hong Kong

winhorse

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has set aside $1.4 billion for possible loan losses in the near future.

A recession is a real possibility, stated JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon, but, "We don't know the future."

"There are geopolitical

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
15.98K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.