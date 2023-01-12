Alamos Gold: 2022 Gold Production Was Impressive

Summary

  • Alamos Gold Inc. indicated revenue of $232 million for 4Q22, a new record. Total revenues for 2022 were $821 million compared with $823.6 million in 2021.
  • Alamos Gold met 2022 annual production guidance with a total of 456,574 Au ounces in 2022 and increased guidance for 2023-2025.
  • I recommend buying Alamos Gold between $10.5 and $9.6 with possible lower support at $9.
Closeup of big gold nugget

bodnarchuk

Introduction

The Toronto-based Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) reported the fourth quarter and annual 2022 production on January 12, 2023. The Company also provided updated three-year production and operating guidance.

Note: This article is an update of my

Chart

AGI Quarterly Gold Production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

AGI Quarterly gold price history (Fun Trading)

Table

AGI 2022 versus 2021 (AGI pr)

Chart

AGI Production per

Chart

AGI Quarterly production comparison 4Q21 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Table

AGI Island Gold expansion project (AGI previous presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Table

AGI Guidance 2023-2025 (AGI pr)

Chart

AGI Gold and silver 1-year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Alamos Gold Quarterly revenues

AGI Quarterly revenues history (Fun Trading)

AGI Technical Chart

AGI TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Comments (1)

