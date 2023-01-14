Medical Properties Trust: As Advertised, Including Steward

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s future is unfolding as management guided.
  • Pipeline Health is set to pay all past due amounts, although some 2023 rent will be deferred to 2024 with interest.
  • Main tenant Steward had the bank line extended as guided.
  • Medical Properties Trust management communications appear to be a big issue.
  • There is nothing to indicate that Medical Properties Trust management has dropped its standards for doing business.
Empty corridor in modern hospital with information counter and hospital bed in rooms.3d rendering

Ninoon

(Note: This was in the newsletter on January 14, 2023.)

So far Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) management is batting 1,000 with their guidance, and that includes main tenant Steward Health Care. The flip side of the coin is

Medical Properties Trust Presentation Of Steward Partnership History

Medical Properties Trust Presentation Of Steward Partnership History (Medical Properties Trust Third Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Medical Properties Trust Review Of Replacing Operators

Medical Properties Trust Review Of Replacing Operators (Medical Properties Trust Third Quarter 2022, Corporate Earnings Presentation)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

