Inflation Parallels And Recovery Time For The Stock Market

Jan. 16, 2023 1:56 PM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SP500, DJI, NDX
Michael Harris profile picture
Michael Harris
885 Followers

Summary

  • The period after World War II could be a good comparison for the current inflationary period.
  • After the inflation peak in August 1948, it took 24 months for the stock market to make new all-time highs.
  • The current inflation likely peaked in October 2022 and will move lower.
  • New all-time highs should be reached faster than in the past.

Investment And Finance Concept - 2023 Sitting On Financial Graph Background

hallojulie

The conditions that caused inflation after World War II ended are similar to those that caused the current inflation: supply chain disruptions, then due to the war, and recently due to the pandemic, followed by a high demand by consumers, then due to the

Monthly Chart of CPI, S&P 500 Index and Drawdown, and 24-Month Rate of Change of CPI

Monthly Chart of CPI, S&P 500 Index and Drawdown, and 24-Month Rate of Change of CPI (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

This article was written by

Michael Harris profile picture
Michael Harris
885 Followers
Ex-fixed-income quant. Ex-hedge fund quant trader. Worked on developing bond portfolio optimization software and trading systems for commodities and stocks, as a trader for a hedge fund. Author of "Short-Term Trading with Price Patterns" (1999), "Stock Trading Techniques with Price Patterns" (2000), "Profitability and Systematic Trading" (2008), and "Fooled By Technical Analysis" (2016). Michael Harris holds a Master's degree in Operations Research, with an emphasis in forecasting and financial engineering, and another Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Website: www.priceactionlab.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.