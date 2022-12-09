EUR/USD: We're Giving Our Euro Dollar Forecast A Factory Reset

Summary

  • A more benign environment than we were expecting means we're revising our 2023-2024 EUR/USD profile substantially higher.
  • Returning to the issue of a substantial spread compression between USD and EUR short-term interest rates this year, we now argue that rate differentials will start to re-assert themselves in FX market pricing.
  • Bearing in mind the importance of EUR/USD in driving FX trends globally, we no longer feel we can justify a sub-consensus profile over the coming years.

By Chris Turner, Francesco Pesole and Frantisek Taborsky

Our new EUR/USD forecasts

A new, more benign environment

To quote a former UK Prime Minister, when asked

EUR/USD relationship with interest spread

What a model might predict

EUR/USD falling into undervaluation

From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

