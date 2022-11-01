Emerson Electric's Automation Advantage

Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
6.45K Followers

Summary

  • Emerson claims that it has transformed into a pure-play automation business.
  • The company has an impressive portfolio of market leading businesses.
  • However, we have a few concerns about the company's claims.

Car Factory Office: Female Engineer Talks with Male Scientist, Use Tablet Computer to Design Production Conveyor for Advanced Power Engines. Automated Robot Arm Assembly Line Manufacturing Vehicles

gorodenkoff

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is a leading player in the process manufacturing industry. Investors interested in industrial automation, driven by a labor shortage and reshoring megatrends, should consider Emerson a potential investment.

In this article, we will systematically examine the

Emerson 11/2022 Investor Deck

Emerson 11/2022 Investor Deck

Emerson 11/2022 Investor Deck

Emerson 11/2022 Investor Deck

This article was written by

Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
6.45K Followers
Here to reduce financial suffering. Subscribe to "The Compounders" on Substack to get my latest and most complete analysis before anyone else. It's free.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.