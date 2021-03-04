Okta: Integration Issues

Jan. 16, 2023 7:56 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)1 Comment
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • Okta has recently faced macro headwinds and Auth0 integration problems.
  • Declining growth and high operating expenses are currently weighing on the stock, although these appear to be temporary issues.
  • The decline in share price has created a negative narrative around competitive positioning, but there appears to be little substance to this.
Okta sign, logo on headquarters building of identity and access management software company.

Michael Vi

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is a leader in the identity management market, but has faced difficulty over the past 12 months, in part due to their acquisition of Auth0. The long term importance of integration problems related to the sales organizations is likely being

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
4.59K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.