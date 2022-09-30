Taylor Morrison Home Still Makes Sense Despite Pain That Lies Ahead

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Marketplace

Summary

  • Taylor Morrison Home Corporation continues to post fantastic fundamental results from quarter to quarter.
  • But when you dig deeper, you see the pain that's right around the corner.
  • Investors who don't like volatility may want to look elsewhere, but this pain seems priced into shares already.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Shot of a young family enjoying a meal together

Moyo Studio/E+ via Getty Images

On its face, value investing seems like a very easy way to make money. But the fact of the matter is that it's difficult and tricky. One of the biggest dangers facing value investors is the value trap. This is a company that looks

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
25.1K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is currently the manager of Avaring Capital Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor that oversees one hedge fund, and he runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.