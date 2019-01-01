B4LLS

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is an industrial IoT company that offers solutions for the management of mobile assets. If that sounds too abstract, here is a nice overview of what they do, from the IR presentation:

PWFL IR presentation

Basically, they capture all kinds of data from hardware and their SaaS software solutions transform the data into information and actionable insights so client can get the most out of their mobile assets.

The company is putting all this on a single pane of view with their new platform PowerFleet Unity which has will be introduced in Q1/23. It will enhance usability and feature six different modules, from the PR:

Safety and Security : Use livestream data to enhance driver coaching and performance to reduce accidents on the road. In addition, use third-party data to help identify danger spots for your drivers and proactively work around them to further reduce risk.

: Use livestream data to enhance driver coaching and performance to reduce accidents on the road. In addition, use third-party data to help identify danger spots for your drivers and proactively Advanced Fuel Management : Proactively manage fuel costs, avoid fuel theft, coach drivers based on driving behaviors, and achieve sustainability goals.

: Proactively manage fuel costs, avoid fuel theft, coach drivers based on driving behaviors, and achieve sustainability goals. Maintenance and Performance : Reduce downtime and manage your maintenance operations based on real-world usage and history to ensure you don’t over or under service assets to avoid unnecessary costs.

: Reduce downtime and manage your maintenance operations based on real-world usage and history to ensure you don’t over or under service assets to avoid unnecessary costs. Regulatory Management and Compliance : Automate compliance workflows and enable your drivers to focus on getting to their destinations safely and on time.

: Automate compliance workflows and enable your drivers to focus on getting to their destinations safely and on time. Visibility and Resource Management : Analyze asset, vehicle, and people utilization to avoid costly rentals, reduce theft, and under-used resources to increase efficiency and ensure your team is where they are needed.

: Analyze asset, vehicle, and people utilization to avoid costly rentals, reduce theft, and under-used resources to increase efficiency and ensure your team is where they are needed. Sustainability: Advance your green agenda. PowerFleet Unity is ready to support your organization’s transition to electric vehicles (EV) with hundreds of EV data elements to optimize fleet planning, battery range, EV safety, and maintenance.

Growth

Secular tailwind from digitization

New logos

Unity platform and modules

Increasing SaaS

New go to market positioning

PWFL IR presentation PWFL IR presentation

There is undoubtedly a secular tailwind for the company as it's part of the digitization of business, which is a powerful trend that is still in the early innings.

The Unity platform and modular approach shown above is a way for the company to appeal more to corporate customers, management thinks it can do better than its present 30-50% win rate in that segment.

The company does have a pretty impressive customer base already:

PWFL IR presentation

In Q3 they landed a big new Mexican company, FEMSA, which is the second largest company in terms of revenue. The company was able to displace an established global competitor.

FEMSA has a huge distribution network and will start with the logistics module first, but has also shown an interest in other modules.

This points to another growth driver; the modules also provide a lot of cross-selling and up-selling opportunities and with the new AI and data science modules to be introduced this year.

Add to that the safety module, to be introduced in March this year in partnership with ClickNow and there are enough new upselling and cross-selling opportunities for management to expect that in time it can drive up ARPU by 10%-15%.

Basically, PowerFleet is moving up the value chain from its core telematics offerings to providing SaaS-based data and AI-powered solutions and business insights in a one-stop-shop model for all asset types.

The SaaS business came with their huge $140M 2019 acquisition of Pointer Telocation, which closed in October 2019. The company is also repositioning its brand, stressing these more advanced data-based SaaS solutions.

Revenue growth has been decent but a little underwhelming, given the secular tailwind:

YCharts

This is at least in part the result of the strong dollar and this is clear from the fact that US growth is actually strong at 33% y/y in Q3 and 18% YTD on the basis of industrial and logistics customers in the region, like Toyota, Nissan, John Deere, Georgia-Pacific, and Walmart.

Operational improvements

The company has struggled since mid-2021 digesting an acquisition, supply chain problems, currency headwinds, inflationary pressures, and the temporary closure of their Tampa facility due to a hurricane (which prevented $430K in shipments in Q3):

YCharts

Keep in mind these are GAAP figures. There was a $900K forex hit in Q3 and a $1.1M forex hit is expected in Q4 (they are not hedging). Improvements are already on the way though:

Product gross margin improvements despite supply chain, forex headwinds

Increasing SaaS revenue

$5M streamlining cost reductions, but also investments

The company started talks with customers in Q4 on price increases

Product gross margin improved by 78% since Q1/22 and moved from 24% in Q3/21 to 30% in Q3/22 with further (modest) expansion expected in Q4. This is pretty impressive given the supply chain and currency headwinds.

That 30% product margin is actually achieved ahead of schedule but management sees further rises to the mid-30s, although it didn't provide a timeline for that.

Software and service gross margin rose 100bp to 64% y/y and management sees this rising to 70-75% over time. OpEx was $18.4M versus $17.8M in Q2/22 and $17M in Q3/21, due to FX charges and other one-time nonrecurring costs.

Last year's operational savings have in part been reinvested in hiring additional management, R&D investments in data science and AI capabilities, and the rebranding of the company.

However, management guides for a full $5M reduction over the next 12 months (on a yearly, not quarterly basis we assume) on ongoing rationalization efforts that will be concluded in Q4 (Q3CC):

We expect to complete the final stages of our rationalization efforts in Q4. These controlled actions are focused on shedding low-margin business and customers and placing even greater emphasis on our highest margin solutions, customers and segments.

As a result, efficiency improvements have produced a 68% shift in loss from operations between Q1-Q3/22, and management expects to be GAAP operating breakeven this year on these improvements.

The company is slowly shifting the revenue mix to their SaaS and recurring revenue-generating business with high margin recurring revenues at 59% of revenues to $20.3M versus 57% and $19.8M in Q2/22.

The cash burn has already significantly improved in Q3 but it remains something to keep an eye on as the company has $17M in cash. That's enough to last them 18 months or so even under very bad circumstances so not an immediate worry.

Valuation

YCharts

There are 629K restricted stock and 1.1M exercisable options out for a fully diluted count of 37.8M. The company had $17M in cash and $21.3M in long-term debt at the end of Q3

The sales multiple is at a 5-year low, which isn't surprising given what happened to interest rates and the headwinds the company experienced last year:

YCharts

Earnings per share are expected to rise from $0.05 last year to $0.21 in 2023.

Risk

There are always risks, nothing is a sure bet. Here is what we see as the main risks:

Macro headwinds, the usual suspects of slowing economic growth or even recessions could slow down growth.

Management argued that it sees supply chain problems easing, but this could be too optimistic a view or new problems could emerge.

The company suffered from significant currency headwinds because of near universal dollar strength, although that seems to be easing if not reversing right now, these problems can come back.

And more generally, this is a competitive industry, although the company has an impressive roster of large clients, there is no guarantee that they will keep winning such important customers in the future.

Conclusion

Company performance has been somewhat disappointing but a new CEO has embarked on efforts to boost growth as well as improve margins.

Even without these efforts, improvements are likely as supply chain and currency headwinds abate.

This could be an interesting turn-around (or, if you like, rebranding) story but it's too early to tell whether growth can be accelerated to 20%+.

The operational improvements are more firmly in sight given the impressive gross margin improvements on products already achieved last year.

If all goes well, this stock could be boosted by multiple factors arriving all at once, increasing revenue growth, expanding gross and operational margins, and valuation multiple expansion.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.