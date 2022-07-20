Blackstone: The Smart Investor's Choice For Growth And Stability

Jan. 16, 2023 11:34 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)APO, CG, KKR1 Comment
FinanzUni profile picture
FinanzUni
173 Followers

Summary

  • Blackstone has loads of dry powder and is set to take advantage of lower valuations, marking the beginning of a new golden age in private equity.
  • The narrative surrounding the BREIT withdrawal limitations, in my opinion, is polemic and mostly unjustified.
  • I believe the share price slump provides an attractive buying opportunity at which investors can lock in a compelling yield of ca. 6%.
  • I initiate my coverage of Blackstone with a "Strong Buy" rating.

Bloomberg Global Business Forum Held In New York

John Moore

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is a leading alternative asset manager with a diversified portfolio of investments across private equity, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The company has a strong track record of delivering solid returns for its investors and is

Chart
Data by YCharts

BREIT Performance

BREIT Performance (Blackstone Investor Presentation)

Blackstone Q3 2022 - Highlights

Blackstone Q3 2022 - Highlights (Blackstone Investor Presentation)

Blackstone AUM

Blackstone AUM (Blackstone Investor Presentation)

This article was written by

FinanzUni profile picture
FinanzUni
173 Followers
I started FinanzUni with the goal to give fellow investors access to objetcive and balanced analysis. I value all outside intel and everyone to challenge my thesis to obtain the most critical and correct analysis.My investment focus is on growth stocks with an investment horizon of 2–5 years. My primary focus here is on Tech stocks, but more broadly on emerging great ideas and stocks. About me: I am a recent grad student from UC Berkley and after finishing my studies I have returned to my home country Germany to work in venture capital.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.