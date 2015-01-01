Meta's Ads Risk With ARPU And CPM

Jan. 17, 2023 12:04 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)2 Comments
Liang Zhao, CFA profile picture
Liang Zhao, CFA
1.84K Followers

Summary

  • Meta's user base in the US is highly saturated, moderately engaged, and low penetrated in Gen Z, limiting Meta's ARPU and MAU growth potentials in the long run.
  • Meta's CPM appears significantly higher than other social networks, and advertisers may shift budgets away.
  • My valuation suggests 27% downside from Meta's current stock price.

TikTok and Facebook, YouTube application on screen Apple iPhone XR

5./15 WEST

Meta's (NASDAQ:META) Advertising Revenue shrank in 2022. The company attributed the YoY decline to 1) Economic environment, and 2) Social Network Ads Competitors.

According to eMarketer forecast, Meta Ad revenue will recover to positive mid-high single digit growth

eMarketer

eMarketer

eMarketer

eMarketer

eMarketer

eMarketer

TikTok

TikTok

my own valuation

my own valuation

This article was written by

Liang Zhao, CFA profile picture
Liang Zhao, CFA
1.84K Followers
I was born and raised in Northeast China, and studied engineering at school. I hold a master's degree in EE from China.My first job was a software engineer at Lucent Technologies based in Beijing. Later I became interested in Finance, studied for CFA, and transitioned to a Business Analyst in FinTech. In that role I was dealing with stock trading data in my day-to-day responsibilities.In 2015 I moved to Evanston, IL. pursuing my full-time MBA at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. I interned at UBS Equity Research, took the Asset Management Practicum at Kellogg, and participated in a number of stock pitch competitions. Throughout all those practices I became effective in financial modeling, fundamental research, and investment thesis development. I follow the broad technology sector, and particularly like tech platform businesses. My past five years have been all spent in Digital Advertising. Stock research is still my No.1 hobby. I look forward to sharing more of my thoughts on Ad Tech stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.