Summary

  • Rumors of an emergency BOJ meeting sent the dollar to its lows in Tokyo, slightly below the pre-weekend low (~JPY127.46).
  • Although the PBOC continued to set the dollar’s reference rate near expectations, on Monday, the dollar closed higher against the yuan and above the pre-weekend high.
  • Euro and sterling traded quietly in Europe. Sentiment has improved on the margin.

Monday Ranges

Euro: $1.0802-1.0874

JPY/$: JPY127.23-128.87

GBP: $1.2172-1.2289

CAD/$: CAD1.3353-1.3418

AUD: $0.6941-0.7019

MXN/$: MXN18.7313-18.8566

Rumors of an emergency BOJ meeting sent the dollar to its lows in Tokyo, slightly below the pre-weekend low (~JPY127.46). The on-the-run (most current) 10-year

