FOF: Fund-Of-Funds Approach To CEFs But Unsustainable Yield

Summary

  • The FOF fund uses a fund-of-funds approach to invest in CEFs.
  • It pays $0.087 / month or an 8.8% market yield.
  • However, the FOF fund suffers from a return-of-principal problem as its distribution rate appears to be too high relative to the historical returns of the fund.
  • Over the long run, the FOF fund has seen both its NAV and monthly distribution rate decline.

The Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) takes a fund-of-funds approach to investing in closed-end funds. FOF's main selling point is its high distribution yield, currently set at $0.087 / month or an 8.8% market yield. However, investors are cautioned that FOF's distribution

FOF has almost $300 million in assets

Figure 1 - FOF has almost $300 million in assets (cohenandsteers.com)

FOF asset class allocation

Figure 2 - FOF asset class allocation (cohenandsteers.com)

FOF top 10 positions

Figure 3 - FOF top 10 positions (cohenandsteers.com)

FOF historical returns

Figure 4 - FOF historical returns (morningstar.com)

FOF's distribution is funded from a combination of NII, capital gains, and ROC

Figure 5 - FOF's distribution is funded from a combination of NII, capital gains, and ROC (cohenandsteers.com)

FOF has suffered long-term NAV declines

Figure 6 - FOF has suffered long-term NAV declines (morningstar.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

