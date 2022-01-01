Jerome Powell's Biggest Decision Of His Career Could Stop This Rally, What To Do

Jan. 17, 2023 1:00 AM ETBBBY, CAT, CNHI, COIN, CTRA, CVNA, DASH, DVN, DXCM, EOG, FANG, JWN, KMX, LUV
David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Marketplace

Summary

  • Right now, Jay Powell's job is to suppress the money supply. The stock market is one of the greatest creators of wealth in our economy.
  • It follows that as the rate-rising regime recedes, a roaring rally in stocks will resume.
  • The potential could be as much as 20% in just a few weeks. The Fed can ill afford this since that will create a huge slug of spending money.
  • Numerous new dinero will raise demand for goods and services and possibly reignite inflation expectations and the dreaded wage-price spiral.
  • The Fed has a number of remedies that can repress rising bullishness, all of them bitter pills to swallow for long only stockholders. I provide some suggestions.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Dual Mind Research. Learn More »
Man standing hesitating to make decision

olaser

First, let me set up this binary decision

Anyone who’s more than a casual observer of the economy and stocks will state the obvious. The inflation dragon has been slayed. We have months of watching the inflation rate down by a third. Many

If you enjoy my weekly stock analysis articles, You will be happy to learn that I offer a subscription service Dual Mind Research. Serop Elmayan, a brilliant young man who brings a quantitative approach to surface high probability fast-money trades, and I are partners in this service so you get the benefit of two unique investing approaches. My narrative style and his engineering approach will give you a unique value indeed. The first 2 weeks are free so check it out today for our latest ideas.

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
28.33K Followers
Proven quantitative & qualitative strategies generating consistent returns
I have been writing about stocks for about a decade. I take a multi-disciplined approach but I am not doctrinaire. I come from a technology background having a software consulting business for a number of decades and also took part in business development for tech media startups. I employ technical analysis when it's called for. I believe that market psychology plays a huge role. My favorite explanation for charting is that charts are essentially a psychograph of sentiment about a stock. Market participants rely on narratives to explain a stock's appeal. If you can identify a narrative or trend as it is forming that can pay outsized rewards. I have an eclectic style and it might take you a few articles to "get" me. We now offer a subscription service: Dual Minds Research. I am partnering with Serop Elmayan, a quantitatively oriented trader that takes an engineer's approach to setting up trades. The chat room opens at 5 am. I have already been up since 4 am scouring the news feeds, commodities, and futures to suss out how the day will start,  I provide live minute-by-minute updates on the standard indicators and a few that we surface on our own. The chat officially closes at 430 pm, but I will often check at around 8 pm to post updates. Our Community utilizes the Cash Management Discipline, a simple trading style that we use as a discipline to counter the wild volatility we have to deal with today. Trading ideas will be surfaced almost daily. Serop will only provide trades that he has determined to have a high probability of success. Check us out.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DXCM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please don't just buy any stock or ETF that I mention I am trading. Please do your own homework and understand what any given stock's potential is. Very often even great stocks that you have heard recommended by many people might go down when you buy them. It's not some conspiracy against you. It's just that by the time it reaches you the people who bought it weeks before when the news was young are selling it to you now. The key is to get as close to the source of information as possible. The first step is reading Seeking Alpha of course, but also getting information from multiple sources. Make a list of high-performing stocks and figure out for yourself why they are doing better. good luck!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.