NPCT: Responsible Investing For Sustainable Long-Term Total Return

Jan. 17, 2023 1:19 AM ETNuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT)
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
1.39K Followers

Summary

  • This newer fund from Nuveen invests in fixed income securities based on ESG principles.
  • At a discount to NAV of -14% and an annual yield of 11%, the fund is a strong buy for sustainable long-term total return.
  • The future of ESG investing is likely to demonstrate that the principles of ESG, when properly applied, reduce risk and lead to higher quality investments.
ESG icon concept in the hand for environmental, social, and governance in sustainable and ethical business on the Network connection on a green background.

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Yes, and how many years must a mountain exist, Before it is washed to the sea? And how many years can some people exist, Before they're allowed to be free? Yes, and how many times can a man turn his head, And pretend that he just doesn't

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
1.39K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NPCT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.