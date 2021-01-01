Big Banks Test The Waters For New China Listings With QuantaSing IPO

Jan. 17, 2023 2:29 AM ETQuantaSing Group Limited (QSG)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.41K Followers

Summary

  • Investment banking majors Citigroup and China’s CICC and CLSA are sponsoring a new IPO by QuantaSing to raise up to $44 million.
  • The deal is the first new U.S. listing by a Chinese company backed by the big banks since the U.S. and Chinese securities regulators resolved a key dispute last August.
  • The adjusted profit for its most recent fiscal year seems to show the company is probably not too far from sustainable net profits.

IPO copper alphabet in radial blur illuminated with light

jxfzsy

After hiding in the shadows for nearly two years, the big-name investment banks are quietly testing the waters for a return to underwriting Chinese IPOs in New York. That’s the big story in an IPO filing by QuantaSing

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.41K Followers
Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong and the United States, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Our founding team has more than a century of experience in Chinese and global media and capital markets, working for names including the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Alibaba and JPMorgan. Working from offices in Hong Kong and mainland China, we offer bilingual content through our website at https://thebambooworks.com/ and through newsletters and third-party financial news platforms in English and Chinese.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.