Consensus Cloud Solutions: Steady Business With An Underlying Call Option

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
229 Followers

Summary

  • Fax is still one of the most secure ways to securely transmit documents and CCSI has a leading position in this industry.
  • eFAX segment provides highly recurring revenues which can be used to reinvest into its growth business.
  • Valuing CCSI based on its core business suggests that it is fair valued today. Any additional upside would need to come from its interoperability segment.

printer digital technology futuristic background

LumerB/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) is fair valued if we value its core business only. CCSI has two parts to it, a steady core business with high recurring revenue and a growth business that has more than

Graphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generated

Aug 22 Oppenheimer TMT conference

A picture containing graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Aug 22 Oppenheimer TMT conference

A picture containing timeline Description automatically generated

Aug 22 Oppenheimer TMT conference

Table Description automatically generated

Author's estimates

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
229 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.