Micron: Deep Value With A Tasty Technical Chart

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • Micron is one of the "big three" suppliers of DRAM technology along with Samsung and SK Hynix.
  • The company is facing headwinds from the macroeconomic environment and a cyclical semiconductor industry.
  • A positive is the stock is deeply undervalued according to my intrinsic valuation model.
  • The technical chart shows areas of solid support and possibly a bullish rebound.

3D rendering of cyberpunk AI. Circuit board. Technology background. Central Computer Processors CPU and GPU concept. Motherboard digital chip. Tech science background.

jiefeng jiang

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is a global semiconductor company that is one of the three major manufacturers of DRAM or Dynamic Random Access Memory. This is an essential part of all computers which include laptops, smartphones, and data center computing infrastructure. The essential

Chart
Data by YCharts

Micron Technicals

Micron Technicals (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Chart 2 Zoomed Micron

Chart 2. Zoomed Micron (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Micron technical chart 3

Micron technical chart 3 (benedekdomotor)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Micron stock valuation 1

Micron stock valuation 1 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Micron stock valuation 2

Micron stock valuation 2 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
4.6K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.