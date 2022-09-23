Amazon Stock: Still Far From Its Fair Value After The YTD Bounce

Jan. 17, 2023 3:42 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Danil Sereda
Danil Sereda
Marketplace

Summary

  • In this article, I discuss the Amazon's long-term prospects and also perform 2 types of company valuation analysis (DCF and relative).
  • Amazon has focused on cost management while increasing its market share in e-commerce. The Cloud segment has ~55% of the market share in IaaS and PaaS (combined).
  • Based on my quite conservative DCF models, AMZN is 25-32% undervalued today.
  • Relative valuation analysis is even more generous to the stock, giving it an upside potential of 24-57%, depending on which ratio you choose.
  • AMZN could begin to test its local lows if a massive sell-off begins. But already now, investors have some margin of safety.
Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock ended 2022 with a 50% correction (about the same percentage drop from its peak) - one of the worst years in the stock's history if you do not count the drama of the 2000s:

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks.


BS in Finance. In my bachelor's thesis, I looked at finding the best statistical/machine learning methods to predict underpricing of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). A brief summary of my findings: using the KNN method, you could add about 24% of alpha compared to the average return of each initial public offer. In other words, with the AI algorithm I developed, it was possible to distinguish good IPOs from bad IPOs, where the average underpricing of selected companies in the test sample was 64.5%, while the overall average underpricing would be only 41.39%. More can be found here.


Ranked in the top 4% of financial bloggers by Tipranks (as of June 17, 2022, compared to the S&P 500 Index over a 1-year period). 


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AMZN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

