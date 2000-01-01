New Relic: Scoop This Up As Growth Revs Up Again

Jan. 17, 2023 4:07 AM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.23K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of New Relic have fallen nearly 50% over the past year.
  • The company has been successful at driving high teens/low 20s growth through its freemium business model.
  • New Relic also hit multi-year profitability records in its most recent quarterly results.
  • Trading at just ~4x forward revenue, New Relic remains a value stock.

Big Data futuristic background

da-kuk

In my view, the best way to play the market's current rebound is to load up on "growth at a reasonable price" stocks - that is, tech stocks that have seen a beating over the past year but have strong fundamental tailwinds to pull them

Chart
Data by YCharts

New Relic outlook

New Relic outlook (New Relic Q2 earnings deck)

New Relic Q2 results

New Relic Q2 results (New Relic Q2 earnings deck)

New Relic gross margins

New Relic gross margins (New Relic Q2 earnings deck)

New Relic operating margins

New Relic operating margins (New Relic Q2 earnings deck)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.23K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEWR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.