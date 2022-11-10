Amazon: My 'Margin-Call'

Jan. 17, 2023 4:08 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA profile picture
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA
351 Followers

Summary

  • The operating margin of Amazon - the most followed profitability metric by management and investors - has been on a wild ride since the pandemic.
  • After analyzing this unusual fluctuation and looking to the future afterwards, I came to the conclusion that margins could revisit pre-pandemic levels possibly as soon as Q1 2023.
  • Hence, I make the “margin-call”: Improving margins will be the catalyst for Amazon shares to make a comeback this year even if sales could dwindle in a fragile macroeconomic environment.
Senior man screaming while birds flying at beach

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The call

Back in the first quarter of 2021 Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported its highest ever quarterly operating margin of 8.2%, by which even management was surprised. Only after a few quarters the same metric dropped to the lowest

This article was written by

Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA profile picture
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA
351 Followers
My guiding principle in writing: Quality over Quantity. My main goal is to add value with my analysis by focusing on relevant information.About me: I’m a Senior Manager of a Private Wealth segment at one of the leading banks in Eastern Europe. Before that, I’ve been an Equity Analyst for about four years. Writing about the stock market is still my passion. I tend to focus on disruptive companies with large long term upside potential, but I also like to balance my portfolio with some more mature companies enjoying a cyclical uptrend in fundamentals.I have an attention to detail, I especially like to cover topics which previous articles didn’t elaborate on. Feel free to share your opinion, constructive critique is more than welcome!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.