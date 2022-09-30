Norfolk Southern Corporation Is Too Expensive

Jan. 17, 2023 4:22 AM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.29K Followers

Summary

  • Traffic for the first nine months of 2022 was down significantly, yet revenue and net income were higher. I don't think this is sustainable. Something has to give.
  • Additionally, the company now has near-record levels of debt. This is troublesome given where interest rates are.
  • The more an investor pays for $1 of future economic benefit, the lower their returns. At the moment, investors are paying a premium and receiving very little in my view.

Above the Coal Train

jared-m

Immediately after I put out my cautious note on Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), the shares fell about 15%, which I found gratifying enough. They've since rebounded nicely and are now actually up by about 5.4% against a gain of about

The total and average weekly carload data for the years 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022

Comparison of Traffic Data for First Nine Months of 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 (Norfolk Southern investor relations, AAR, Author calculations)

The financial history of Norfolk Southern from 2012 to the present

Norfolk Southern Financials (Norfolk Southern investor relations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.29K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.