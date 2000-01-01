Own Dogs Of The S&P To Start 2023

Jan. 17, 2023 4:23 AM ETSDOG, PXD, CTRA, VNO, DVN, MO, VFC, VZ, NWL, SPG, BXP, LUMN, T, STX16 Comments
Long James profile picture
Long James
711 Followers

Summary

  • Dogs of The Dow is a well-known approach to picking stocks. The 2022 Dogs of The Dow outperformed the Dow Jones index last year.
  • However, it will be unwise to buy stocks generated from a screen without doing further due diligence.
  • A better version of the Dogs of the Dow could be the Dogs of the S&P 500 as it increases the universe of stocks available for consideration.
  • By adding further insights into the screening process, I have narrowed down the candidate list to 5 profitable companies with strong balance sheets, pay high dividends, have positive earnings expectations from three groups of stock analysts, and have earnings revision grades of at least a C.
Four dogs in the forest

PK-Photos/E+ via Getty Images

Two of my wonderful followers read a blog post of mine on portfolio management and wrote me their thoughts on it, and their sharing encouraged me to pen the following article. I hope they - as well as my other readers, both current and new

This article was written by

Long James profile picture
Long James
711 Followers
I am a conservative yet opportunistic value investor who have been investing since 2005. I am fact-driven, preferring to let financial data inform me of a company's health, followed by qualitative analysis to fill in the gaps to paint a holistic picture of a company's prospects.I appreciate everyone who reads my research and especially those who drop me questions and comments, and follow me in Seeking Alpha. If you would like to engage in further discussions, you can either message me directly in Seeking Alpha, on Twitter (https://twitter.com/jamessciteacher) or find me on Discord. I am in a discord group led by Motley Fool writer Mr. Eric Cuka.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (16)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.