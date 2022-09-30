Prologis: Historically Low Vacancy Rates Keep Shares Attractive Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Jan. 17, 2023 7:30 AM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD)
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.28K Followers

Summary

  • Prologis is set to report Q4FY22 earnings in the pre-market hours on Wednesday, January 18.
  • Shares have rallied nearly 20% since a prior analysis shortly after their Q3 release.
  • Since then, the market outlook has become increasingly dour. Changing supply dynamics may further compound the effects of any resulting downturn.
  • While industrial vacancy rates have ticked up during Q4, they are still well-below historical averages.
  • Any pullback in shares following their Q4 release would be an opportune time to add to current positioning or to initiate a new one.

Empty warehouse in logistic center.

Vanit Janthra

Industrial giant Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is set to report Q4 earnings in the pre-market hours on Wednesday, January 18.

Since a prior analysis on the stock shortly after their Q3 release, shares have gained nearly 20%. This compares favorably to the

Seeking Alpha - Partial Snapshot Of PLD's Profitability Metrics

Seeking Alpha - Partial Snapshot Of PLD's Profitability Metrics

Seeking Alpha - EBITDA Margins Of PLD Compared To Sector Averages

Seeking Alpha - EBITDA Margins Of PLD Compared To Sector Averages

Seeking Alpha - Quant Rating History Of PLD

Seeking Alpha - Quant Rating History Of PLD

Seeking Alpha - Summary Of Wall Street's Sentiment On PLD

Seeking Alpha - Summary Of Wall Street's Sentiment On PLD

Cushman and Wakefield Q4 Industrial Market Report - Vacancy Rates By Select Markets

Cushman and Wakefield Q4 Industrial Market Report - Vacancy Rates By Select Markets

November 2022 Investor Presentation - Summary Of New Leasing Mix By Quarter From Q1FY19

November 2022 Investor Presentation - Summary Of New Leasing Mix By Quarter From Q1FY19

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.28K Followers
Focused primarily on companies with a time tested business model and a commitment to paying a dividend. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.