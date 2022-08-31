Pure Cycle's Capacity Multiplication Could Push The Stock Price Up

Bersit Research profile picture
Bersit Research
143 Followers

Summary

  • Pure Cycle runs a diversified water resource and land development business model.
  • PCYO promised to multiply its installed capacity by more than 7 times.
  • I mainly assumed that the company’s Ironton will successfully deliver revenue growth in 2023, and that the expected full capacity will be reached by 4Q 2023.
  • I also assumed that management will successfully expand its capacity by around 200 rental units over the next several years. More capacity will likely mean more revenue and FCF growth.

Money rain. young woman celebrating richness and enjoying.

Khosrork

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) recently announced significant capacity expansion from now to 2024-2025, expansion Of Sky Ranch, and incoming revenue from Ironton in 2023. In my opinion, future free cash flow would imply a valuation of close to $13 per share. I obviously see

Source: Investor Relations

Investor Relations

Source: marketscreener.com

MarketScreener

Source: 10-k

10-K

Source: 10-k

10-K

Source: Investor Relations

Investor Relations

Source: Investor Relations

Investor Relations

Source: Investor Relations

Investor Relations

Source: Bersit's DCF Model

Bersit's DCF Model

Source: Bersit's DCF Model

Bersit's DCF Model

This article was written by

Bersit Research profile picture
Bersit Research
143 Followers
Ex-trader in a hedge fund in Europe, I currently research value stocks, and create financial models. Before reading my articles, please make sure that you note the following important information:My content is intended to be used and must be used for information purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment based on your own personal circumstances. You should take independent financial advice from a professional in connection with, or independently research and verify, any information that you find and wish to rely upon, whether for the purpose of making an investment decision or otherwise.I don't offer financial advice. I will not be liable, whether in contract, tort (including negligence) or otherwise, in respect of any damage, expense or other loss you may suffer arising out of such information or any reliance you may place upon such information.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PCYO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.