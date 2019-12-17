Energy Fuels: Turnaround Could Be On The Cards

Jan. 17, 2023 5:10 AM ETEnergy Fuels Inc. (EFR:CA), UUUU
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Marketplace

Summary

  • The bad news is that Energy Fuels is unprofitable and is waiting for uranium prices to reach approximately $60 per pound.
  • I believe that at $60 per pound, Energy Fuels will be amply profitable and will see its intrinsic value increase dramatically.
  • Here I discuss why we are on the cusp of seeing a rise in the demand for uranium.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

uranium nitrate called uranyl, with uranium ore, radioactive material on isolated white background

RHJ

Investment Thesis

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) is a uranium mining company in the US. The thesis facing Energy fuels is relatively straightforward, meaning that if uranium prices head toward $60 per pound, Energy Fuels' prospects will significantly improve.

More specifically, I

Trading Economics

Trading Economics

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
40.36K Followers
High upside energy, commodity, tech, and dividend stocks
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.