U.K. Jobs Market Remains Resilient Despite Incoming Recession

Jan. 17, 2023 5:48 AM ETEWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.57K Followers

Summary

  • While the jobs market is a lagging indicator of economic strength, the resilience of both vacancy and redundancy numbers suggest the impact of the forthcoming recession on the jobs market will be more modest than in some past recessions.
  • The number of people economically inactive – that are neither employed nor actively seeking a role – is no longer increasing, and the worrying upward trend in long-term sickness levels appears to have tentatively reversed.
  • For the time being though, the jobs market is the biggest argument in favour of another 50-basis point rate hike by the Bank of England.

By James Smith

Despite all the challenges facing the UK economy, the jobs market is still holding up fairly well. The unemployment rate is still flirting with all-time lows, while so far there are only moderate signs of deterioration in the

The redundancy rate is edging higher, but so far is only back to pre-Covid norms

Macrobond

Inactivity levels have stabilised over the past few readings

Macrobond, ING calculations

