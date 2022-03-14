GLD: Gold Market Is Poised To Initiate Massive Rally

Muhammad Umair
Summary

  • High interest rates are used to ignite the major rally in the gold market.
  • Consumer spending is a key driver of economic growth, and a decline in consumer spending contributes to a recession.
  • The US dollar is set to decline, due to economic instability in the United States of America, which is favorable for gold.
  • The emergence of cup-and-handle patterns on the gold market implies that any breakout from $2,075 would induce a long-term gold rally.

Holding one 20 g fine gold ingot over mixed Turkish and American cash money currency

photoman

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) is an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) that is designed to track the price of spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR). It is traded on the stock market, and each share of GLD represents a fraction of

CPI vs Interest rates

CPI vs Interest rates (fred.stlouisfed.org/)

USA Mortgage Rates

USA Mortgage Rates (fred.stlouisfed.org/)

House Price Index

House Price Index (fred.stlouisfed.org/)

US Dollar Quarterly

US Dollar Quarterly (stockcharts.com)

Gold Quarterly Chart

Gold Quarterly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Gold Quarterly Chart

Gold Quarterly Targets (stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

Muhammad Umair
Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

