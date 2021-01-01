Riding Covid Vaccine Highs, CanSino Plans Swiss Listing

Jan. 17, 2023 6:49 AM ETCanSino Biologics Inc. (CASBF)
Summary

  • After successful listings in Shanghai and Hong Kong, vaccine maker CanSino is preparing to move into Europe with a listing in Switzerland.
  • Sales could surge for the company’s Covid-19 vaccines as China launches a nationwide campaign for a new round of boosters.
  • Despite its fading Covid star, it seems investors still like the CanSino story, especially now that people are learning to co-exist with the virus and high-risk groups are getting regular vaccines.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses

Matt Hunt

The first vaccine stock to be listed in both Mainland China and Hong Kong will issue global depositary receipts (GDRs) in Switzerland.

After becoming China’s first vaccine maker to list in both Hong Kong and Shanghai, CanSino

