Sony: Quality Franchise Set For Stable Earnings Growth

Jan. 17, 2023 6:51 AM ETSony Group Corporation (SNEJF), SONY
Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.24K Followers

Summary

  • Recent trading at Sony has been soft, given the high hurdles YoY in the PlayStation franchise.
  • Despite this, it has outperformed the majority of its high-growth tech peers and remains on a stable growth trajectory.
  • With the shares trading on PER FY3/2024 14.5x, we remain buyers.
Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

Sony's (NYSE:SONY) shares have outperformed the majority of its high-growth tech peers, but the slowdown in gaming has been a negative surprise. The outlook longer term remains positive, with its competitive positioning in digital content and market expansion into EVs. We

This article was written by

Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.24K Followers
We are an independent research house. We look at global stocks, favoring those with sustainable growth and recognized or emerging as a high quality franchise at suitable valuations. We primarily serve institutional investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.