GreenPower Motor: Sales Surge, Capacity Grows, I Am Buying

Summary

  • GreenPower Motor reported a 400% sales jump for the quarter ending Dec 2023 and said more growth is to come.
  • A new manufacturing site is due to come online in 2023 dedicated to School Bus production.
  • A streamlined product line from a low cost producer with positive gross profit and significant orders is going to drive share price gains in the short to medium term.
  • GP has a focus on two products one assembly site for each and OEM only.

In March, I wrote my first article on GreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ:GP). I said they were making good sales progress and had a positive gross profit but had a cash problem they needed to

a table of gp products

GP product lineup (GP website)

a table of gp sales

GP sales by vehicle (Quarterly reports)

a forecast of revenue

Revenue forecast (Author)

a table of ev companies

GP v Peers (Author)

A model of GP working capital

Working Capital (Author Model)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long Nikola in this space.

