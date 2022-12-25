Sabre: Ready To Fly Again After Pandemic Blow

Jan. 17, 2023 7:37 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)
Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
760 Followers

Summary

  • Sabre Corporation sustains its solid rebound with its improving revenues and margins.
  • The company may take advantage of the enticing growth prospects this year.
  • Liabilities remain higher than assets, but fundamental stability is still visible.
  • The stock price shows a two-month rally but has not bounced back to 2022 highs yet.

Extreme wide shot of mature woman relaxing in infinity pool

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The pandemic crushed tourism, and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) did not avert it. Despite all these, the company showed it could withstand the blow and come back stronger. In the last year, it has shown continued recovery, with solid revenue

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch And Author Estimation)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch And Author Estimation)

Inflation Rate

Inflation Rate (Author Estimation)

Travel Plans In 2023

Travel Plans In 2023 (hopper)

Travel Spending in 2023

Travel Spending In 2023 (hopper)

American Flight Searches

American Flight Searches (CNBC)

Cash And Cash Equivalents And Borrowings

Cash And Cash Equivalents And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

This article was written by

Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
760 Followers
Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.