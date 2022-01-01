China Reopening Rally To Drive Up Iron Ore Prices

Jan. 17, 2023 8:56 AM ETSLX1 Comment
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.57K Followers

Summary

  • Iron ore has rallied above $120/t at the start of 2023, rising by more than 50% from the lows of just under $80/t in early November 2022, with China driving prices higher.
  • We have increased our price forecast for 2023 reflecting continued China reopening optimism and likely further stimulus measures.
  • Looking forward, we expect iron ore prices to remain supported by Beijing’s pro-growth policy stance.

Reclaimer on iron ore mine site

CUHRIG

By Ewa Manthey

China remains key for iron ore direction

Iron ore was one of the worst-performing commodities in 2022. Concerns over Chinese macroeconomic performance and Covid-19-related disruptions were key to driving prices lower. China alone accounts for about two-thirds

ING forecasts

ING Research

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.57K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.