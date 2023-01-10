Bed Bath & Beyond: Not Buying Debt Notes Even At 90% Discount

Jan. 17, 2023 9:38 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)3 Comments
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
2.39K Followers

Summary

  • Bed Bath & Beyond released an absolutely brutal earnings report last week.
  • The company's sales have eroded, as has inventory.
  • While Bed Bath & Beyond has capacity on its revolving credit line, it is eroding rapidly.

Bear Market

DNY59

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been on quite the journey in the past year. As the company struggles to find a path forward, bondholders have practically abandoned any hopes of seeing their investment come to maturity. Bed Bath & Beyond has three

BBBY Debt Issuances

FINRA

BBBY Statement of Operations

SEC 8-K, Q3 Earnings Release

BBBY Balance Sheet

SEC 8-K, Q3 Earnings Release

BBBY Cash Flow Statement

SEC 8-K, Q3 Earnings Release

BBBY Share Repurchases

SEC 8-K, Q3 Earnings Release

BBBY Note on Debt Capacity

SEC 10-Q, Q2 Earnings

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
2.39K Followers
Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Currently, I favor high yield/near-term fixed income investments. I have built a database tracking preferred shares and debt pricing along with company performance, which helps track my portfolio and identifies investment opportunities. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in BBBY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.