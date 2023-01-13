Brightening Outlook For 2023 Dividends Boosts S&P 500

Jan. 17, 2023 9:33 AM ET
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.36K Followers

Summary

  • We're seeing a remarkable change in investors' expectations for 2023's dividends for the S&P 500.
  • The S&P 500 ended the trading week at 3,999.09, rising to the high side of the redzone forecast range.
  • The FedWatch tool then anticipates the Fed will maintain the Federal Funds Rate at a target range of 4.75-5.00% through November 2023.

2023 year inside of magnifier glass among 2022 and 2023 for focus and concentrate of new business year , Merry Christmas and Happy new year concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

We're seeing a remarkable change in investors' expectations for 2023's dividends for the S&P 500 (Index: SPX). The outlook for quarterly dividends has brightened considerably from the outlook we featured just a few weeks ago. Instead of falling

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.36K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.