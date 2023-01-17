Goodfood Market Corp. (GDDFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 17, 2023 10:16 AM ETGoodfood Market Corp. (GDDFF), FOOD:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.28K Followers

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCPK:GDDFF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call January 17, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Ferrari - Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Roiter - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity

Martin Landry - Stifel

Frederic Tremblay - Desjardins

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Goodfood First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and answer-session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up.

Please note that questions will be taken from the financial analysts only. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Furthermore, I would like to remind you that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements about Goodfood's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, level of activity, performance, goals or achievements or other future events or developments. As such, please take a moment to read the disclaimer on forward-looking statements on slide two of the presentation.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today, Jonathan Ferrari, Goodfood Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Ferrari you may go ahead, sir.

Jonathan Ferrari

Thank you. [Foreign Language] Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this call for Goodfood Market Corp. to present our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 3, 2022.

I'm happy to be joined on the call today by Neil Cuggy, Good Food's President and COO; and Jonathan Roiter, Chief Financial Officer. Our press release reporting our first quarter results was published earlier this morning. It could be found on our website at makegoodfood.ca and on SEDAR.

Please

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.