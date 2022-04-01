Disney: Activists At The Gate

Jan. 17, 2023 11:33 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)DD, KHC, NFLX, PG1 Comment
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
316 Followers

Summary

  • Nelson Peltz's Trian Partners has recently launched a campaign to win a seat on The Walt Disney Company's board.
  • Trian alleges poor management and cost discipline at the media giant.
  • We dive into Trian's slide deck and go through their arguments.
  • While the outcome is uncertain, Trian has a strong track record of turning around large companies.

Disneyland 60th aniversary at Cars Land night time

FrozenShutter

Problems At The Top

For being the happiest place on Earth, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) attracts an unusual amount of drama when it comes to the C-Suite. From the recent, high-profile dismissal of the short-tenured CEO Bob Chapek, to

Trian's Case

Trian's Case (Trian)

Disney's losses

Disney's Streaming Losses (Trian)

Disney Streaming

Disney Streaming vs. Netflix (Trian)

DIS Cost

DIS Cost Efficiency (Trian)

Rev vs Costs

Dis Rev vs Costs (Trian)

DIS vs SPY

DIS vs. SPY (Koyfin)

Disney 8 year price

Disney 8 year price (Trian)

This article was written by

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
316 Followers
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Mostly long, some short, generally contrarian.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.